MAYO, Fla. (CBS Local) – A small town in Florida is literally saying “hold the mayo” and changing their name to Miracle Whip.

Mayo, Florida is a tiny town with less than 1,500 residents that sits between Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The small community drew national attention when town officials announced their plan to scrap their name and go with the Kraft Heinz-owned mayonnaise-alternative.

“We aren’t going to be boring Mayo anymore. We are going to be Miracle Whip!” Mayor Ann Murphy said, via USA Today. “I definitely think this will put us on the map.”

A town in Florida changing to Miracle Whip as a prank.

The news shocked some residents, however that was the plan. It was all a prank the Kraft Heinz promotions team and Mayo’s officials came up with as part of a branding campaign to reportedly raise money for the city’s beautification projects.

Mayo residents were let in on the Miracle Whip joke a few days after Mayor Murphy’s announcement, but not before Mayo’s street signs and giant water tower were relabeled.

The prank will reportedly last for a few days before the town goes back to its regular creamy condiment name. The branding stunt is expected to bring up to $25,000 for Mayo’s beautification efforts.