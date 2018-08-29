CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — After suffering a walk-off loss to the Cubs earlier in the day, the Mets bounced back on the strength of a Todd Frazier grand slam to beat the Cubs 10-3 Wednesday afternoon.

Frazier – who drove in a season-high five runs – gave New York a 4-0 lead in the first inning with his drive against Alec Mills.

Jason Vargas (5-8) won his third straight start. The Mets pounded out 16 hits and avoided a season sweep after dropping the first six games against the NL Central leaders.

The Cubs had won a season-high seven in a row after pulling out a 2-1 victory earlier Wednesday on Ben Zobrist’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the 11th. That game was suspended in the top of the 10th because of rain the previous night.

Vargas gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking two. The veteran left-hander has a 1.62 ERA in his past three outings.

Mills (0-1) scattered five hits over five innings in his second major league start and did not allow a run after Frazier’s grand slam.

He walked Michael Conforto with two outs in the first to load the bases. Frazier then launched a 2-0 pitch toward the back of the left-field bleachers — his fourth career grand slam and first since he hit one for the White Sox at Texas on May 9, 2016.

Ian Happ hit an RBI single for Chicago in the second, but the Mets scored four in the seventh to make it 8-1. New York score two more in the ninth, including an RBI single by Frazier.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Callaway said RHP Robert Gsellman (strep throat) was available out of the bullpen in an emergency. … C Devin Mesoraco (stiff neck) was available.

Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant (left shoulder inflammation) was to play in one of two games for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday while LHP Brian Duensing (left shoulder inflammation) was also scheduled to pitch for the minor league club. … Closer Brandon Morrow (right biceps inflammation) threw off flat ground from 105 feet. … SS Addison Russell (sprained left middle finger, right shoulder inflammation) played catch.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.46 ERA) — 7-0 in his past 11 starts — looks to extend his unbeaten streak as New York opens a three-game series at San Francisco on Friday. LHP Andrew Suarez (5-9, 4.42) pitches for the Giants.

