NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Police Department is looking for two men driving a dark-colored Toyota Prius in the Jackson Heights and Elmhurst areas of Queens while posing as officers.

Investigators say the suspects approach men on the sidewalk, claim to be cops, ask to see ID and then snatch the victim’s wallet.

The men have gotten away with more than $2,000 in cash in three separate incidents, according to police.

The first incident was reported July 7 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in front of 37-27 103rd Street. Police say a 44-year-old male victim was walking home when he was approached by an unidentified man holding a radio who stopped him and stated “Policia.”

Police say the suspect proceeded to search the victim’s pockets and removed $500 before fleeing in a vehicle driven by another male. The victim held onto the car and was dragged, suffering abrasions to his lower back and buttock. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The second incident was reported July 21 at about 10:35 p.m. in front of 80-11 Broadway. A 54-year-old male victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two males who asked the victim to show his ID.

The suspects snatched the victim’s wallet containing $760 and fled the location northbound on Broadway in a dark-colored four-door sedan, according to police. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

The third incident was reported the following day on July 22 at approximately 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 93rd Street. A 51-year-old male victim was approached by two men who asked the victim for his ID and snatched his wallet that contained $1,000.

The suspects fled the location northbound on 93rd Street, utilizing a dark-colored four-door sedan. Police say there were no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.