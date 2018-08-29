NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they believe body parts found in bags in the Bronx on two separate nights all belong to the same victim.

A worker at Crotona Park made the first gruesome discovery on Aug. 23, when two bags left on the sidewalk turned out to have a dismembered human head inside.

A sketch of the female victim was later released.

On Tuesday night, a child found a second set of bags inside Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section, which reportedly contained two arms and two legs.

An autopsy on the woman’s head and torso determined the victim died from blunt force trauma. Police have ruled the incident a homicide, however, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.