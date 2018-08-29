NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Teddy Bridgewater’s stay with the Jets was brief.

New York traded the veteran quarterback and a sixth-round to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday for a third-round draft pick, ESPN first reported.

Bridgewater, who missed almost two years due to a brutal knee injury before returning to the Minnesota Vikings late in 2017 regular season, signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Jets during the offseason. The idea was to have him compete with veteran Josh McCown for the starting job. However, when USC star Sam Darnold fell to the Jets at No. 3 in this year’s draft Bridgewater became expendable.

According to the Daily News, Bridgewater was pulled off the team bus and told of the trade on Wednesday afternoon. The Jets were set to travel down to Philadelphia for their final preseason game, against the Eagles on Thursday night.

The Bridgewater trade likely ends the mystery of who will be the Jets’ starter. Even though head coach Todd Bowles has not committed to a No. 1 signal-caller, the 21-year-old Darnold has been impressive during practice and has performed well in three preseason games, including starting the last two.

It appears that McCown, who returned to the Jets on a one-year, $10 million contract during the offseason, is ready to become a full-time mentor.

Newly signed John Wolford will almost certainly see the majority of the snaps against the Eagles on Thursday.

Bridgewater, 25, instantly becomes the heir apparent to legendary Drew Bress in New Orleans. Brees, the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV, is 39 years old and in his 18th NFL season.