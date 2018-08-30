TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Drivers in New Jersey are in for a gas tax hike starting on Oct. 1.

On Thursday, the state Treasury Department announced a 4.3 cents per gallon increase, raising the tax to 26.9 cents per gallon, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

The money will support New Jersey’s transportation trust fund program that covers improvements to the state’s roadways and bridges.

This increase is part of a 2016 law, stating the gas tax rate must be adjusted to generate about $2 billion per year to support the fund.

New Jersey drivers are not happy.

“It’s always falling on the little guy,” one driver told CBS2.

“It’s terrible, I drive 60 miles each way, any tax on gas will hurt,” said another.

New Jersey gas prices used to be cheaper than New York, and in fact people used to cross the Hudson River to refuel their tanks – but with these increases, that will no longer be the case.