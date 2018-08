NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pizza deliveryman was shot and killed Wednesday in Harlem.

Police said 37-year-old Jose Alvarado, of the Bronx, was returning from a delivery when he was shot in the head around 10:30 p.m. in front of the Papa John’s Pizza on Amsterdam Avenue.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe Alvarado was targeted due to a previous dispute.

The shooter fled on foot and remains at large.