NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a disturbing sex crime involving a young child inside a Union Square bookstore.

Investigators say a man grabbed a 6-year-old boy’s groin and backside inside a Barnes and Noble store on East 17th Street.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. Police say the victim did not suffer any other injuries during the incident.

The NYPD says the suspect fled scene heading westbound on East 17th Street. He is described as 18-20 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved shirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.