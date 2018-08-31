WATCH LIVE:Funeral Underway For ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin In Detroit
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say drew swastikas and messages of hate all over several ambulances for the second time in a week.

Authorities say four FDNY ambulances were vandalized Friday morning while they were parked in front of two emergency service stations in Washington Heights.

Detectives told CBS2’s Marc Liverman that they believe the man who did this is the same suspect responsible for drawing swastikas and anti-Semitic messages on ambulances in the same area Sunday morning.

Police Offer Reward After More Ambulances Vandalized By Same Suspect

This man was seen writing "NAZI Pigs" and drawing swastikas on an FDNY EMS ambulance on Aug. 26, 2018, in Washington Heights.

That incident was caught on surveillance video, catching the man walking up to one of the ambulances and vandalizing it. Police confirmed that they were investigating that incident as a hate crime.

Officials are now offering a $2,500 dollar reward for anyone who has information that leads to the vandal’s arrest.

