NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Labor Day means serious price-slashing and just in time for back-to-school.

If you still need supplies on your list, this is one time procrastination pays off, CBS2’s Alex Denis reports.

According to Trae Bodge, with SlickDeals.net, big box stores are offering deep discounts on back-to-school gear in an effort to clear shelves for their fall merchandise.

“You see a reliable resource, like Staples, for instance, offering up to 85 percent off on back-to-school supplies. Walmart is going very heavy, as well,” she said.

If you need electronics, like laptops, tablets or printers, this could be the last time you find sales on these items until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Be sure to check out the end-of-season clearance section.

“If you need clothes, especially for those first few months of school that are warmer, it’s a really good time to get them for your kids,” said Bodge.

The sales will happen earlier in the month to coincide with Labor Day. This year, Bodge says, those discounts include mattresses.

“We’re seeing really solid deals – anywhere from $25 off all the way to $550 off. Sometimes there are freebies, like free pillows or a free box spring,” she said.

Shoppers can also expect sales on camping and outdoor equipment.

“You’ll see deals at places like REI, Patagonia, Paragon, Eastern Mountain Sports – around the 40 to 70 percent off range,” Bodge said.

One more tip: “If you plan on going to a certain store, download the store app. You might have access to more deals,” she added.

There are some items you’re going to want to hold off on, like winter apparel. Retailers will start tempting you with cold-weather trends on display, but they will likely be full price.

You might also see deals in appliances, but hold off for the big discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.