  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PMToni On! New York
    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cancer survivor who’s now trying to find a kidney is taking his plea to Times Square.

Marc Weiner, of Great Neck, Long Island, hopes his massive billboard will help him connect with a donor.

The former news executive was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2015, and surgeons removed his bladder along with both kidneys.

kidney billboard times square Cancer Survivor In Need Of Kidney Takes Plea To Billboard In Times Square

CBS2

He’s now cancer free and receiving dialysis treatments three times a week.

Weiner says the billboard is doing its job so far.

“I’m ecstatic with that now, in less than a week, eight people have officially signed up to be tested,” Weiner said. “It officially means if they go through with it, they’ll give me their kidney. That’s huge.”

A family friend donated the billboard space, which will remain up until Weiner finds a match or November when it needs to come down due to prior construction plans.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s