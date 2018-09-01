NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cancer survivor who’s now trying to find a kidney is taking his plea to Times Square.

Marc Weiner, of Great Neck, Long Island, hopes his massive billboard will help him connect with a donor.

The former news executive was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2015, and surgeons removed his bladder along with both kidneys.

He’s now cancer free and receiving dialysis treatments three times a week.

Weiner says the billboard is doing its job so far.

“I’m ecstatic with that now, in less than a week, eight people have officially signed up to be tested,” Weiner said. “It officially means if they go through with it, they’ll give me their kidney. That’s huge.”

A family friend donated the billboard space, which will remain up until Weiner finds a match or November when it needs to come down due to prior construction plans.