CBS2 Weather headlines, Elise Finch

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! The second day of our long holiday weekend will feature a bit more in the way of warmth, and the same sun & cloud mix we saw yesterday. Temps will reach the low 80s this afternoon, and there will be about a 20% risk of a pop-up shower.

jl labor day weekend 9/2 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tomorrow will mark not only the Labor Day holiday, but the start of a few days worth of more heat and humidity. Starting today, and lasting through likely Thursday, temps will be in the upper 80s & low 90s, and it will be very muggy out. It appears that temps peak in the low & mid 90s Tuesday.

nu tu 7day auto 15 9/2 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

We’ll get a bit of relief as temps drop back closer to 80 on Friday as showers and storms are possible…and then possibly even cooler for the weekend ahead.

