Filed Under:Broadway, Broadway Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re in the mood for some summer show tunes, you’re in luck.

Broadway Week kicks off Monday.

Tickets have officially been released for the bi-annual program that offers two-for-one passes to more than 20 of the most popular shows.

Actor Zach Adkins, who plays Dimitri in “Anastasia,” stopped by CBS2 to share a sneak peek.

“It’s great for the New York community. It’s for people who have been waiting to see a show that’s just out of their reach and now the time is here,” he said. “It’s very much time to go!”

Broadway Week runs from September 3 to 16. For more information, click here and watch the full interview above.

