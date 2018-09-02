37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:2018 US Open, Local TV, Rafael Nadal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rafael Nadal is back in the US Open quarterfinals

The defending champion defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4, on Sunday afternoon.

Nadal will next face No. 9 seed Dominic Thiem, who eliminated 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory in the fourth round. That will be a rematch of Nadal’s victory in the French Open final and will be their first meeting not on clay.

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem competes against Kevin Anderson during the fourth round of the US Open on Sept. 2, 2018, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The top-ranked Spaniard improved to 8-2 in fourth-round matches in the US Open, rebounding from dropping the tiebreaker in the third set Sunday to break the Georgian’s serve twice in the fourth set.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

