NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rafael Nadal is back in the US Open quarterfinals

The defending champion defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4, on Sunday afternoon.

Nadal will next face No. 9 seed Dominic Thiem, who eliminated 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory in the fourth round. That will be a rematch of Nadal’s victory in the French Open final and will be their first meeting not on clay.

The top-ranked Spaniard improved to 8-2 in fourth-round matches in the US Open, rebounding from dropping the tiebreaker in the third set Sunday to break the Georgian’s serve twice in the fourth set.

