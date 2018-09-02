WATCH 37%:What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed?
Filed Under:Dog adoption, Furry Friend Finder, Pet Adoption, Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Nala and Simba.

The 4-month-old brother and sister are believed to be part boxer, Labrador and Ridgeback.

Simba is learning how to fetch, sit and stay. Nala is also playful and likes to run around.

More: Pet-Friendly Restaurants | Doggy Day Trips | NYC Pet Adoption Guide

The dogs were brought from St. Thomas and would be perfect for a family looking to raise a puppy that will grow into a medium-size dog.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s