NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Nala and Simba.

The 4-month-old brother and sister are believed to be part boxer, Labrador and Ridgeback.

Simba is learning how to fetch, sit and stay. Nala is also playful and likes to run around.

The dogs were brought from St. Thomas and would be perfect for a family looking to raise a puppy that will grow into a medium-size dog.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.