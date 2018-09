NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Back-to-school means back to lunch packing, too.

Nutritional therapist and author Amy Ruth Finegold has some healthy school lunches to keep your kids happy – and full.

She told CBS2 the key is healthy fats.

Her “bento box” kid lunches include avocado toast, breakfast for lunch, make your own taco, leftover pasta and turkey and cheese sandwich skewers.

