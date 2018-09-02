WATCH 37%:What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed?
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer.

For many families, that means one last trip to the beach or pool.

Coney Island, with its beach and boardwalk, is a popular destination. But all Tri-State Area beaches are expected to be packed this weekend.

“We have a place that we come to here and have 10 grandkids, and three kids and all of them are together in one location. It’s cool, very cool,” said Alpine, New Jersey resident Don Kesselman.

That’s good news for the businesses along the boardwalk that have been suffering because of the summer’s dangerous heat and rain.

City beaches will unofficially close after this weekend, meaning lifeguards will not be watching the water.

So now’s the chance to enjoy the sun before the fall grind starts.

