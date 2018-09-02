37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — In a surprising move, the New York Giants released backup quarterback Davis Webb on Sunday.

That leaves inexperienced Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney behind Eli Manning who, of course, never has missed a game because of injury in his career.

New York also released vested veterans guard John Jerry and defensive back William Gay, and waived tight end Jerell Adams, wide receiver Hunter Sharp and defensive tackle Josh Banks.

MOREGiants Cut Cancer Survivor, Super Bowl Winner Mark Herzlich

That made room for defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr., wide receiver Kaelin Clay and center Spencer Pulley. They added defensive backs Antonio Hamilton, Mike Jordan and Kamrin Moore to a secondary that has been spotty. All were picked up off waivers.

daviswebb 1018406620 Giants Cut Webb, Leave Little Experience Behind Manning

Davis Webb of the New York Giants throws a first half pass behind Devon Kennard of the Detroit Lions during a pre season game at Ford Field on Aug. 17, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Webb, a 2017 third-round draft choice who did not play in a regular-season game, was expected to be Manning’s backup. Webb had an inconsistent performance in three preseason games, but was included on the roster when cuts to the NFL roster maximum of 53 were made Saturday.

Jerry started every game for the Giants the previous two seasons, and his 39 consecutive starts made for the Giants’ longest active streak at the end of the 2017 season.

MORESeason Preview: Giants About Making Progress In 2018

Gay, a 12-year veteran, had two five-year stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers sandwiched around a single season with the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 176 consecutive regular-season games, plus 15 postseason contests.

Edwards played the previous three seasons for the Raiders, who selected him 35th overall in the 2015 draft. He has played in 30 regular-season games with 24 starts, with 68 tackles (48 solo), 5 1-2 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

NOTES: The Giants signed eight players to their practice squad, all of whom they released Saturday: linebackers Avery Moss and Calvin Munson; wide receivers Alonzo Russell and Jawill Davis; tight end Garrett Dickerson; defensive back Grant Haley; running back Jhurell Pressley; and tackle Victor Salako.

