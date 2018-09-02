NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman in Manhattan.

The alleged crime was reported around 11:15 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building on East 13th Street in the East Village.

Police said the suspect approached the 46-year-old victim while she was in the laundry room. When they left the laundry room, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and arm. She fought back and fell.

The man then covered her mouth, attempted to remove her clothing and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim screamed and the suspect took off.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said the man has been arrested before and identified him as 43-year-old Julio Mendez. He’s described as a Hispanic man with an average build, medium complexion, approximately 160 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.