NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman is facing charges after her SUV overturned early Sunday morning with an 8-year-old inside.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. near Dumont and Howard avenues in Brownsville.

Brooklyn: Dumont Ave. & Howard Ave. MVA with overturned vehicle @NYPDSpecialops ESU adam 6 & 7 uprighting the vehicle pic.twitter.com/6nZPdnLimG — NYRRT (@NYRRT) September 2, 2018

Cierra Cooper, 31, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence and acting in a major injurious to a child.

Police believe Cooper is the child’s mother.

Brooklyn: Dumont Ave. & Howard Ave. MVA with overturned vehicle, 2 injuries and 1 under arrest pic.twitter.com/uZ3XIy1WAF — NYRRT (@NYRRT) September 2, 2018

They were both taken to Brookdale Hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.