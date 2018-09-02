37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman is facing charges after her SUV overturned early Sunday morning with an 8-year-old inside.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. near Dumont and Howard avenues in Brownsville.

Cierra Cooper, 31, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence and acting in a major injurious to a child.

Police believe Cooper is the child’s mother.

They were both taken to Brookdale Hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

