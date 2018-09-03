NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn.

Julio Ayala is being held on $500,000 bail following his arraignment.

Ayala had been working as a custodian in the building where the victim lived, police said. Detectives said he pushed in a window air conditioner on Wednesday to enter the girl’s apartment. That’s when police said Ayala approached the little girl and raped her while she was sleeping.

Ayala fled back out through the window as the victim cried out for her parents, who called 911. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators released a surveillance photo and videos they said shows Ayala walking near the area around the time of the horrific crime.

Cellphone video shows Ayala being arrested Saturday afternoon near the scene. Sources told CBS2 the victim is assisting investigators as best she can despite the immense trauma she’s been subject to.

Ayala’s facing a laundry list of charges, including rape and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The criminal complaint against Ayala also says he was using a forged Social Security card and other fake documents.

Police sources told CBS2 he is an immigrant from El Salvador and also a member of the MS-13 gang.

