Here we are, the unofficial end to summer, and it’s hot! That’s right folks, summer’s going out with a bang and we’re soaring well into the 80s and low 90s today. But that’s only half the story: with the dew points in the low to mid 70s, it’s going to feel like the mid to upper 90s!

Warm, muggy conditions will prevail tonight under mostly clear skies. As for temps, they’ll bottom out in the upper 70s or so in the city with some 60s in the suburbs.

It looks like we’ll get a second dose of high heat and humidity tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. So once again, expect those feels like temps to make a run for the mid to upper 90s around the area.

The heat then persists into Wednesday, so plan on keeping cool and taking it easy!