NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The annual J’Ouvert festival kicked off early Monday ahead of the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn.

Amid the colorful floats and costumes were plenty of police officers, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“It’s good to see the police out on the road, know that they’re there and they’re going to have a whole heap of them,” said participant Silleta Davis.

The festivities, which traditionally began overnight, started at 6 a.m. The change was made last year as part of an effort to curb the shootings and violence that previously overshadowed the event.

“Like last year, the parade route will be closed to the public the night before,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

This year, police have 13 secured entry points – one more than last year – where people will be screened for weapons and alcohol. The mayor said there will also be more than 300 light towers in place along the two-mile route and neighboring streets.

“It’s not just going to be light towers on the parade route, but in some cases, on the surrounding blocks as well to create a safer environment,” he said.

Nearly half a million people are expected at J’Ouvert, another million at the West Indian Day Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Most participants say in addition to police, those in attendance play a key role in ensuring each other’s safety.

“The only thing that’s really going to stop the violence is the people. There’s no amount of security cops can actually do, has nothing to do with it,” said Crown Heights resident Nyomie Monier.

“The atmosphere is always good, so anybody that is going to try to hurt the parade in any way, the law have to do what it’s supposed to do,” participant Oswald Black said.

Speaking before the parade, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to turn the Bedford Armory into a community and recreation center named after Carey Gabay.

Gabay, an aide to the governor, was killed when he was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting during J’Ouvert three years ago.

By 10 a.m., police said one person had been shot along the parade route, though it’s unclear where the shooting was tied to the event. A 26-year-old man suffered minor injuries following a dispute with another man around 8 a.m. on Nostrand Avenue.