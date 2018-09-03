LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Labor Day marks the last hurrah of the summer.

What better way to cap off the season than spending the day outside?

“Kids are going back to school, so they’ll try to get the last of it in,” said Bensonhurst resident Anthony Sarlo.

That’s exactly what Coney Island beach-goers Chris Gaylord and his 2-year-old son, Wilson, are doing.

“Playing in the sand, gathering shells, learning how to build sandcastles,” the father said.

Many are soaking in the sun and sending off the summer the right way.

“A good time – some music, some food, some Nathan’s hot dogs, some cotton candy. It doesn’t get any better than that,” said Washington Heights resident Jessica Molina.

It doesn’t get any better than clear, sunny skies for Labor Day. Coney Island and other area beaches are bracing for a big turnout.

“You look at the beach sometimes, and it’s so packed, all you see are umbrellas, you don’t see the sand. I feel bad for the lifeguards. You’ve got to keep your eye on them,” Sarlo said.

That’s especially important on a day like Monday, when the heat is on. The warmer weather is a welcome change for many in the Tri-State who started the weekend adjusting their plans for Mother Nature.

“Maybe we will hit the outlets, go to Monmouth Park Racetrack, go see some ponies,” said Chatham resident Laurer Beegle earlier in the week.

“This summer has been kind of rough. I have not been on my bike as much as I would have like to have been,” Bay Ridge resident David Crockett said.

Labor Day will be a perfect day to break out the bike, get outdoors and give a final sendoff to summer.

City parks have pushed back the end of beach season. So if you can’t get out Monday, you’ll still have next weekend.