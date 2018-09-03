WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The recent string of hot weather is music to the ears of many people still looking to hit the beach, especially since five Long Island State Park beaches will remain open for another two weeks.

Technically speaking, there are several more weeks of summer left. It’s been a long-standing custom to close public beaches for swimming after Labor Day because most lifeguards go back to school.

That’s no longer the case at Jones Beach, where summer will live on a bit longer. As crowds poured into Jones Beach for another 100,000 visitor day, attendees like the Butterweich family of Westbury were singing the end-of-summer blues. Luckily for them, New York State Parks has an antidote for that.

“This year we’re open until September 16th, and we are open daily,” Regional Director George Gorman.

It’s not the end of summer at state-run Long Island beaches. They’re staying open for swimming for the next two weeks, with lifeguards on duty until 6 p.m. at Jones Beach, Hither Hills, Robert Moses Park, and Sunken Meadow Park.

Gorman says with water temperatures in the mid-70s, some of the best beach days are still ahead.

“It seems like May is cooler than it’s been, and into early June, so us extending it just makes logical sense,” he said. “The water temperatures are still very warm, so you can enjoy yourself and have a really nice swim out there.”

Officials wound a way to make it happen, because not all lifeguards are headlining back to school.

“There are a few guys that are older fellas retired from regular jobs, and now they have the ability to work postseason,” Jones Beach lifeguard Robert Ortofi said.

It means another two weeks to enjoy swimming while taking in the spectacular sights of whales spotting. There’s even time to enjoy the brand new boardwalk cafe at Jones Beach, and a new spray pad park and game area which stay open until Columbus Day.

The state parks remain open year-round, but now you’ll be able to swim with lifeguards on duty until the 16th. If the weather stays warm, officials say that could be extended even longer.