SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Texas was caught on aerial footage trying to run from police while carrying a baby after a high speed chase.

It happened back in June on a highway in San Antonio. A police chopper filmed the woman speeding down the roadway in an SUV before smashing into the back of a pickup truck.

The woman quickly hopped out, went to the back seat, and grabbed the baby carrier before taking off on foot.

At one point she even tried to get into another vehicle with a woman and a child already inside.

The suspect was arrested and charged with several offenses, including child endangerment and evading arrest.