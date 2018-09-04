WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Back-to-school season is underway and parents know how hard it can be to get kids out of bed and off to class.

There’s a renewed push to get schools to open later.

More than 3 million students in California could soon be the beneficiaries of some extra sleep. State lawmakers recently passed a bill that would require middle and high schools state-wide to push back the start of school to no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Most schools there start at 8 a.m.

FLASHBACK: New Jersey Holds Hearings To Consider Later School Start Times

The Centers for Disease Control says 60 percent of middle school students and 70 percent of high school kids nationwide don’t get the recommended amount of sleep, and sleep expert Carol Ash told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport on Tuesday that can have serious consequences.

“When they don’t get the sleep they need it can cause poor academic performance, drowsy driving, depression, loneliness, social isolation … addictive behaviors,” Ash said.

She said even a delayed start time of a half hour, like the one proposed in California, can be very helpful.

California’s governor has until the end of the month to decide if he will sign the bill into law.

“It makes a huge difference, and I hope he signs this bill,” Ash said.

Former New Jersey governor and current state Sen. Richard Codey has been a huge proponent of the delayed start for New Jersey’s middle schools and high schools.

“I wanted it, and I want it now,” Codey said.

Back in 2015, Codey called for a study on the issue, but ultimately, he said, a state Department of Education report concluded doing so would cause too many logistical problems, including athletic programs and childcare.

“Nobody argued the fact that teenagers have to sleep more, it was what’s best for me in my day and my work day,” Codey said.

He said only about 14 percent of New Jersey middle schools and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later.

Working parents in the state CBS2 spoke to say they can see both sides of the coin.

“I can see how it would be problematic for parents who have to be at work at a certain time,” Suzy Bracken said. “But I think the kids come first.”

It’s an idea whose time may soon be coming in California, and, perhaps, one day to schools in our area.

Codey said he plans to introduce a bill calling for a pilot program in five New Jersey school districts. That program would allow middle schools and high schools to push back their start times to 8:30 a.m. or later.