NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island high schooler was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on the way to cross country practice Tuesday morning.

Police say the 14-year-old student athlete from Northport High School was struck by 57-year-old school cafeteria employee Janet Aliperti. The teen was walking westbound along Laurel Hill Road when he was struck and seriously injured, according to police.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Aliperti is facing a laundry list of charges including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Despite speed limit signs right by the school, some children were seen having difficulty crossing the street safely just hours after the incident. One woman who regularly drives by the school insists there’s no greater danger.

“It’s safe. This is a common school route,” Veronica Jones-Mix said. “Everybody knows the route. Everybody knows where students are all the time.”

The school’s online calendar says fall sports began two weeks ago, but this terrifying incident happened just two days before school actually starts..

Police haven’t released the teen’s name, and the school district says its not commenting since it is personnel matter. Meanwhile, authorities impounded Aliperti’s vehicle as the investigation continues.