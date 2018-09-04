YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several men are behind bars after a gang sweep in Yonkers.

The months-long investigation targeted eight alleged members of the ‘150 Clan’ gang.

*** PRESS RELEASE *** Yonkers Police arrest members of the 150 Clan gang on conspiracy charges, recover illegal handguns Today, Mayor Mike Spano, Police Commissioner Charles Gardner and Westchester County Dis…https://t.co/BxoXMJiPHc#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers @WestchesterDA pic.twitter.com/sEuLyuzaM9 — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) September 4, 2018

The street gang is accused in several shootings and assaults, including a June 9th incident where a man was shot in the leg.

So far, seven of the suspects have been arrested and one remains on the loose.

Investigators also seized three pistols, dozens of rounds of ammunition, and an unspecified amount of heroin in the roundup.