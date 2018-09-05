NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a man they say tried to rape a woman as she was walking with her baby in a stroller.

Authorities say surveillance cameras caught the suspect as he sprinted down Tillotson Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The man allegedly pushed a 20-year-old woman to the ground on a New England Thruway overpass, got on top of her, and tried to remove her pants.

“That’s terrifying to know that even with a baby, with a stroller, somebody would not have mercy,” Bronx resident Jasmine Wade told CBS2’s Crystal Bui.

“I have a three week old. I can’t even imagine pushing my stroller and having to go through that,” Naomi Zayas added.

Police say the suspect saw another pedestrian approaching the overpass and decided to flee the scene; reportedly running down Steenwick Avenue.

The victim was not injured and did not need medical attention at the scene. Police say the suspect is still on the loose and extra patrols will be placed around the overpass.