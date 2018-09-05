  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:attempted rape, Bronx, Crime, Crystal Bui, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a man they say tried to rape a woman as she was walking with her baby in a stroller.

Authorities say surveillance cameras caught the suspect as he sprinted down Tillotson Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The man allegedly pushed a 20-year-old woman to the ground on a New England Thruway overpass, got on top of her, and tried to remove her pants.

rapesuspect2 Attempted Rapist Attacks Woman Walking With Baby, Police Say

The NYPD is looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape on the New England Thruway overpass at Steenwick Avenue (Photo: NYPD)

“That’s terrifying to know that even with a baby, with a stroller, somebody would not have mercy,” Bronx resident Jasmine Wade told CBS2’s Crystal Bui.

“I have a three week old. I can’t even imagine pushing my stroller and having to go through that,” Naomi Zayas added.

Police say the suspect saw another pedestrian approaching the overpass and decided to flee the scene; reportedly running down Steenwick Avenue.

rapesuspect Attempted Rapist Attacks Woman Walking With Baby, Police Say

The NYPD is looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape on the New England Thruway overpass at Steenwick Avenue (Photo: NYPD)

The victim was not injured and did not need medical attention at the scene. Police say the suspect is still on the loose and extra patrols will be placed around the overpass.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s