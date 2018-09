HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s extreme heat sent some kids to the hospital on their first day of school in New Jersey.

The Hackensack Fire Department says four students at Bergen Arts and Science Charter School got sick.

They were all stable, but were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Several New Jersey schools will have early dismissal on Thursday due to another round of expected high temperatures.

Those schools are in the following districts: