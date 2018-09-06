NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a catchy children’s song circulating that’s driving a lot of parents a little crazy. It’s called the “Baby Shark Song” and little kids can’t get enough of it.

“Baby shark dooo dooo doo doo doo dooo, baby shark dooo dooo doooo,“ the viral hit goes.

“It’s really kind of an ear worm right, it just repeats and repeats and repeats,” Emily Munro from the Children’s Museum of Manhattan told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

The song actually came out in 2007 but a cover of the track went viral last month on YouTube and now it’s turned into a “baby shark dance challenge” that’s captivated the internet.

The song has even hit the music charts in the U.K. at number 37 – higher than Cardi B’s song “I like it.”

“It’s a great movement break because it gets the kids moving around,” preschool teacher Holly Casper said. “It works on a lot of gross motor, fine motor skills as well.”

Parenting expert Julie Ross says every generation has its own annoying children’s song and a good strategy for parents who may be tired of the tune is to keep introducing new music.

“If you really can’t stand it, noise canceling headphones work,” Ross joked.