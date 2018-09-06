NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — According to his publicist, legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died.
Reynolds, the star of countless comedy and actions films over a career spanning nearly half a century, passed away Thursday morning in Florida at the age of 82, his publicist, Jeffrey Lane, confirmed to CBSNews.
“I have been advised he died this morning,” Lane said.
Reynolds is known for many roles, including his work in “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Boogie Nights,” for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor.
Reynolds won two Golden Globes, for television show “Evening Shade” in 1992 and “Boogie Nights” in 1998.
The actor, director and producer was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1936, and played football at Florida State University before an injury dashed hopes of a football career.
He launched his acting career with TV shows like “Gunsmoke” and “Dan August,” but it was his breakout film role was in “Deliverance” in 1972 that launched him to stardom. He was Hollywood’s top-grossing star each year from 1978 through 1982.
R.I.P. Rurt Reynolds