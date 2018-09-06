NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All 10 people who reported feeling sick on board a flight that landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday have tested positive for the flu, city officials say.

Emirates Flight 203 arrived from Dubai around 9:30 a.m. with approximately 520 people on board. It was held away from Terminal 3 and met by members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

Three passengers and seven crew members were hospitalized for testing, nine others who reported feeling ill refused treatment.

Test results on the 10 hospitalized patients find influenza. Some tests came back inconclusive on other viruses, which is common. They’ll be re-administered this morning. All 10 patients will be kept in the hosipital as a precaution until we know those final results. https://t.co/t4gOEkHJDN — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 6, 2018

On Thursday, the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene said a “majority of the tests showed common viruses, such as influenza and the common cold.”

“Unfortunately, tests for other viruses were inconclusive. This is not unusual when testing, but it means we have to re-test some samples today and expect to have full results in the afternoon,” the statement continued.

The patients will now undergo another round of tests for other viruses.