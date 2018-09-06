NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Ford issued the recall on 2 million of the pickups because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.

The recall covers the 2015-18 model-year Ford F-150 made from March 12, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018, in Dearborn, Mich., and from Aug. 20, 2014, through Aug. 23, 2018, in Kansas City.

Ford says it received 23 reports of smoke or fire in vehicles, but is not aware of anyone getting hurt.

Dealers will repair the vehicles for free.

It comes a month after the national highway traffic safety administration began an investigation into pickup truck fires.

Pickups are the most popular selling vehicles in the United States