FLORIDA (WJZ) — Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to multiple reports.

Us Weekly is reporting he went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday.

Reynolds rose to fame in the ‘70s and had a prolific career. He earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is out in theaters in 2019.