NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Serena Williams will play for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title after advancing to the U.S. Open final with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

Williams, seeded 17th, will play 14th-seeded Madison Keys or No. 20 Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

A year after missing the tournament and giving birth to her daughter during it, Williams reached the final in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2014, when she won the last of her six U.S. Open titles.

She would equal Margaret Court’s record for most major titles by winning Saturday. She missed a chance earlier this summer when she fell to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final.

Williams dropped the first two games to the 19th-seeded Sevastova with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and then won five straight against the first-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Latvia.

The 13th-seeded pair of CoCo Vandeweghe and Ashleigh Barty upset the top-seeded duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-6 (6) to reach the U.S. Open women’s doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the Wimbledon doubles title in July.

In the final at Flushing Meadows, Vandweghe and Barty will face the No. 2 seeds, Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos, who eliminated Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals.

Naomi Osaka of Japan made her first career Grand Slam final, beating 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4.

The No. 20 seed will play six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams for the title Saturday.

Keys, seeded 14th, couldn’t convert on any of her 13 break-point opportunities.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)