NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are searching for a would-be rapist in Brooklyn.

The man allegedly attacked a 27-year-old woman around 1:40 a.m. on August 25 near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge.

Police said the suspect forced the victim into an alleyway, threw her to the ground, removed her clothing and started to sexually assault her.

A Good Samaritan intervened and fought the man off, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a goatee, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.