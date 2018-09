NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 11-year-old girl is missing and possibly in need of medical help in New Jersey.

State police say Angel Riley Izraael was last seen walking on Telford Avenue in Newark at 8 p.m. on Thursday morning.

She’s from East Orange and was reported missing after she did not get on the bus for school.

Investigators say Izraael has asthma.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a gray backpack.