Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We endured some sultry tropical heat the last few days, but we’re finally feeling some relief! Yes, the dew points are still up a tad, so it will feel slightly humid out there, but we assure you, they’ll gradually fall off over the weekend. Unfortunately, for today at least, clouds will rule and may even deliver a shower here and there, so if you can pack the umbrella, go ahead and do so. Outside of that, expect a gentle breeze with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

nu tu tri state travel 1 9/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Into tonight, we’re expecting mostly cloudy conditions with perhaps a shower, but mainly late. It will be a touch cooler, too, with temps finally falling into the 60s.

nu tu weekend planner1 9/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow we’ll see some showers in the morning to our south with a few more breaks of sun overhead. It will still be on the mild side, too, with highs only in the mid 70s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app4 9/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Sunday’s the real payoff as temperatures struggle to even hit 70°! The only caveat is we’ll have to keep in a rain chance, especially late in the day, as the remnants of “Gordon” move towards our area.

