By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We endured some sultry tropical heat the last few days, but we’re finally feeling some relief! Yes, the dew points are still up a tad, so it will feel slightly humid out there, but we assure you, they’ll gradually fall off over the weekend. Unfortunately, for today at least, clouds will rule and may even deliver a shower here and there, so if you can pack the umbrella, go ahead and do so. Outside of that, expect a gentle breeze with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Into tonight, we’re expecting mostly cloudy conditions with perhaps a shower, but mainly late. It will be a touch cooler, too, with temps finally falling into the 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll see some showers in the morning to our south with a few more breaks of sun overhead. It will still be on the mild side, too, with highs only in the mid 70s.

Sunday’s the real payoff as temperatures struggle to even hit 70°! The only caveat is we’ll have to keep in a rain chance, especially late in the day, as the remnants of “Gordon” move towards our area.