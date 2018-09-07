By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The sweltering & fairly oppressive heat we’ve been under the past few days is gone. We wake up to a fairly dramatic temp drop. We peaked at 93 degrees yesterday afternoon with a feels like of 102 degrees!

Today we start off in the low 70s (yes, even some 60s) around the area. There are a few showers likely throughout the day but none are heavy, and there is almost zero threat of severity.

Todays highs: 74-78 degrees around the Tri-State.

Tomorrow is a similar day with some rain returning for the morning but a pleasant afternoon expected.