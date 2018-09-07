Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The sweltering & fairly oppressive heat we’ve been under the past few days is gone. We wake up to a fairly dramatic temp drop. We peaked at 93 degrees yesterday afternoon with a feels like of 102 degrees!

Today we start off in the low 70s (yes, even some 60s) around the area. There are a few showers likely throughout the day but none are heavy, and there is almost zero threat of severity.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup1 9/7 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Todays highs: 74-78 degrees around the Tri-State.

nu tu weekend planner 9/7 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Tomorrow is a similar day with some rain returning for the morning but a pleasant afternoon expected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s