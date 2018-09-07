Ryan Mayer

The New York Giants are hoping to wash the taste of last year’s 3-13 season out of their mouths when they open their 2018 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There’s plenty to be excited about with the return of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from injury and the addition of rookie running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The drafting of Barkley, along with several other moves made by new general manager Dave Gettleman has NFL Today analyst Boomer Esiason predicting big things for the team this season.

“I think Dave Gettleman will be the Executive of the Year because he’s basically changed the culture of the Giants from a sewer pit last year to a team that has the pride that the Mara family and the Tisch family want,” said Esiason at NFL on CBS media day last week.

In addition to changing the culture of the franchise, Esiason has been impressed by the strategy of going all in to win now by surrounding quarterback Eli Manning with new weapons (Barkley) and better protection from the offensive line.

“When I think about going all in on your quarterback Eli Manning, you do that by drafting Saquon Barkley number two as opposed to Sam Darnold,” said Esiason. “Then, you turn around and buy yourself a new left tackle with Nate Solder, while also giving big money to Odell Beckham Jr. This is a team that I believe has the ability to get back in the playoffs. Every year there’s about an average between five and six teams that didn’t make the playoffs last year that will make it the next year. I think the Giants are one of those teams.

The journey to the playoffs begins for the Giants this Sunday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time at MetLife Stadium.