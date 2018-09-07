Comments
BOSTON (CBSNewYork) – A New York-bound cruise ship that became disabled off the Massachusetts coast is back on its way to port in Manhattan.
The Star Pride has regained power and resumed normal operations.
The vessel with 351 people on board got stranded for about two and a half hours in Buzzards Bay near Westport, Mass., on Friday afternoon.
Windstar Cruises says the ship experienced a loss of cooling water for the engine systems, causing an automatic shutdown.
There were no reported injuries.
“The power of Massachusetts” huh. SMH