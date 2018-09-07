NEW YORK (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the New York Mets 4-3 on Friday night.

Carlos Santana lined an early two-run shot for the Phillies, who began the day trailing Atlanta by 3½ games in the NL East. The first-place Braves played later at Arizona.

Nola (16-4) struck out eight over seven innings to match Washington ace Max Scherzer for the National League lead in wins. Those two are in a tight race with Mets star Jacob deGrom for the NL Cy Young Award, and Nola helped his cause Friday with deGrom sitting in the opposite dugout.

The right-hander walked one and gave up three hits, including Dominic Smith’s tying homer in the seventh. Hoskins connected on a 97 mph fastball from Tyler Bashlor (0-3), leading off the eighth for his 28th home run.

Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect inning and Tommy Hunter got three straight outs for his fourth save as Philadelphia’s bullpen made quick work of the Mets at the end.

Jay Bruce flied out to the center-field fence in the ninth.

Bruce homered leading off the second, and rookie Jeff McNeil drove in a run with a hit-and-run double for the Mets. Nola, however, improved to 4-0 against New York this year.

Asdrubal Cabrera put the Phillies up 3-2 with an RBI single off reliever Eric Hanhold in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Odubel Herrera opened the inning with a double.

Before the game, Cabrera doffed his cap to the crowd when the Mets played a video tribute for him. New York traded the veteran infielder to Philadelphia in late July.

Mets starter Steven Matz allowed two runs and three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Maikel Franco said his sore right wrist was feeling better. An MRI came back clean, and Franco was available off the bench after missing the team’s previous series in Miami. … Speedy OF Roman Quinn was out of the starting lineup after hitting a ball off his foot, but was available off the bench.

Mets: Kevin Plawecki got hit by a pitch near his left wrist in the second. The catcher was checked by manager Mickey Callaway and a trainer, but remained in the game. Plawecki exited Wednesday’s game at Dodger Stadium after getting plunked in the ribs and was sent for tests. … RHP Anthony Swarzak (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to face 3B David Wright during a simulated game Saturday at Citi Field. The team would like Swarzak to throw 20 pitches. If he comes out of the session OK, he would likely be activated in the next day or two, Callaway said. Swarzak has been sidelined since Aug. 4. Wright, who hasn’t played in the majors since May 2016, is attempting a comeback from neck, back and shoulder injuries. … Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco received an epidural for a bulging disk in his back, and the club hopes he’ll be able to return in about a week. … After taking a line drive off his chest during Wednesday’s outing, RHP Zack Wheeler feels fine and is scheduled to make his next start.

MAKING CHANGES

Aaron Altherr was in center field for the Phillies, his first major league start since July 20. He was demoted to the minors two days later and brought back Sept. 1. Altherr doubled his first time up and finished 1 for 2. … Philadelphia recalled catcher Andrew Knapp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (9-6, 4.05 ERA) faces RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-3, 3.33) in the second game of the series Saturday night. Syndergaard is coming off his first career complete game, a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in San Francisco. He lost at Philadelphia on Aug. 17.

