TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – With the Jewish new year set to begin on Sunday evening, a lot of families have been preparing all week to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu met several families in New Jersey who are doing their holiday shopping.

“I have 12 people coming on the first night, I have about 26 coming on the second night, and then I have about 45 coming on the last day,” Lisa Jacobson of River Edge said.

It’s crunch time at places like Cedar Market in Teaneck, where many customers loaded up on chicken, fish, and other symbolic holiday food.

“It’s my favorite holiday and it’s all about getting people together,” Nelly Yekubova of Fair Lawn said. “It’s about our beautiful religion, it’s about peace. It’s about eating.”

That includes lots of sweets for a sweet new year. It’s the busiest season for Butterflake Bakery, where they’ve also been preparing for weeks.

“We’ve gone through hundreds of pounds of honey, hundreds of pounds of apples, we’ve made thousands of challahs,” Richard Heisler said.

Butterflake opened 80 years ago and the popular bakery has just about every treat you can imagine.

Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that’s all about family, friends, and slowing down to appreciate life. The new year begins Sunday evening and ends Tuesday night.