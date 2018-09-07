  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Ali Bauman, children, handicap accessible bus, Local TV, New Jersey

ENGELWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)  A young boy in New Jersey finally has the help he needs to get to school after his mother and CBS2 demanded answers about why there was no handicap accessible bus provided for the double leg amputee.

On Thursday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke to six-year-old Kayden Kinckle and his mother after the Englewood school district failed to provide the first grader with the proper ride to school this month.

Kayden’s mother, Nicole Sessoms, told CBS2 she’s been getting the run around from the Englewood Public School District since school started Tuesday. Her son has been enrolled in the same school district since Pre-K and a bus with an elevator lift used to drive him.

This year, Kayden has waited for his ride but a bus never came. The first grader has had to wait at Grieco Elementary School for a regular school bus to drop other students off, then drive back to school where an aide would carry him on and off the bus.

CBS2 called on the school district to make good on their responsibility to Kayden. On Friday, the boy got his rightful ride.

“I don’t think if we hadn’t got this attention, I don’t think it’d happen this quickly,” Sessoms said. “I’m still gonna push because I don’t want this to happen to another child. I don’t want this to happen again.”

Englewood’s superintendent says there was a mix-up in paperwork with their school bus company. School officials added they hired a lift-bus through a different agency for Kayden until everything is permanently sorted out.

