By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect clouds to stick around for most of the weekend, and a little rain too.

We start today off with some clouds and a few showers mainly south of NYC. Steadier rain is not forecast at this time. The skies break up as the day goes on, and we can expect some brightening by afternoon.

It stays cool today in the temp dept. starting off in the 50s for some, and capping our PM high in the low 70s.

Sunday starts off even cooler with some 40s possible well north & west (Sullivan, Ulster Counties in NY) and more clouds. With more clouds comes a great risk for rain.

Temps top off around 67-70 degrees. Have a safe & awesome weekend!

