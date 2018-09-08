NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, with more than 600,000 people in New Jersey impacted by it.

Alzheimer’s New Jersey helps to support those battling the disease and their families.

President and CEO Ken Zaentz and member of the Alzheimer’s New Jersey young professionals’ advisory council Kristin Davie spoke with CBS2 about their work Saturday.

“You’re not alone. There are a lot of organizations, like Alzheimer’s New Jersey and our young professionals’ advisory council, that can offer, if nothing else, comradery to let you know that you don’t have to feel that isolation and you can turn to others for support,” Davie said.

