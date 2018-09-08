  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMVan Wilder: Freshman Year
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:00 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alzheimer's Disease, Alzheimer's New Jersey, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, with more than 600,000 people in New Jersey impacted by it.

Alzheimer’s New Jersey helps to support those battling the disease and their families.

President and CEO Ken Zaentz and member of the Alzheimer’s New Jersey young professionals’ advisory council Kristin Davie spoke with CBS2 about their work Saturday.

“You’re not alone. There are a lot of organizations, like Alzheimer’s New Jersey and our young professionals’ advisory council, that can offer, if nothing else, comradery to let you know that you don’t have to feel that isolation and you can turn to others for support,” Davie said.

Watch their full interview above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s