NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard left the game after he was hit by Cesar Hernandez’s line drive in the seventh inning but managed to slow the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff run despite allowing a career-worst 12 hits and five walks in the New York Mets’ 10-5 victory Saturday night.

Syndergaard (11-3) tried to brace himself but was hit on the right lower ribs when Hernandez lined a 98 mph pitch. Syndergaard picked up the ball but held onto it. The Mets said X-rays were negative.

He matched his career high for walks and allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Zach Eflin (9-7) gave up six runs, four hits and three walks in three innings, dropping to 0-3 in his last four starts.

Philadelphia, which led the NL East before play on Aug. 12, began the day 2½ games behind first-place Atlanta and also trails in the NL wild card race. The Phillies have lost 16 of their last 25.

Tomas Nido hit a three-run double in the second inning and Todd Frazier had a three-run homer in the third. Jay Bruce made it 7-0 with an RBI single in the fourth and Michael Conforto added his 21st homer as the Mets won for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Rhys Hoskins led off the sixth with his 29th homer and Hernandez singled in a run later in the inning, the first of his three RBIs.

PREVIOUS HIGHS

Syndergaard also walked five against Washington on July 22, 2015. His gave up 10 hits against San Diego and San Francisco in 2015 and also vs. Atlanta this May.

MAKING MOVES

Phillies: INF Mitch Walding was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Mets: C Jose Lobaton’s contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas. RHP Bobby Wahl was placed on the 60-day DL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 3B David Wright played in a simulated game and is slated for another on Tuesday. He then will speak to chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon to review his status. … LF Dominic Smith was pulled from the game prior to the sixth inning due to a tight left groin. … RHP Bobby Wahl was placed on the 60-day DL to clear a roster spot.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (9-10) is 1-3 with a 3.78 ERA in seven starts against the Mets going into Sunday’s outing.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68) has allowed three runs or fewer in a big league record 27 starts this season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)