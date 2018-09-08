NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 89-year-old Upper East Side woman was swindled out of nearly $40,000 by two men who came to her home.

Investigators say it all started with a phone call to the victim on July 20th.

The woman was allegedly told her grandson was jailed in Florida and needed bail money.

For the next two days, police say the men came to her home on East 62nd Street to pick up cash totaling over $37,000.

Investigators released surveillance images of the men they’re looking for in connection to the charges.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.